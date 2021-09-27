 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UFC Parent Endeavor Acquires OpenBet: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2021 6:03pm   Comments
Share:
UFC Parent Endeavor Acquires OpenBet: What Investors Should Know

The surge of sports betting acquisitions continues with the parent company of several sports leagues investing in the growing sports betting vertical.

What Happened: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) announced the acquisition of OpenBet for $1.2 billion, consisting of $1 billion in cash and $200 million in EDR shares.

The acquisition will see Endeavor acquire the betting brand owned by Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS), which announced in June it was looking for a buyer. 

“The combination of OpenBet and IMG Arena will create a unique end-to-end solution, delivering official data and video streams, premium content, cutting-edge mobile products and best-in-class betting technology solutions to leagues, federations and sportsbooks worldwide,” Endeavor said in a press release.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Related Link: UFC, WME Parent Endeavor IPO: What Investors Need To Know 

Why It’s Important: OpenBet serves licensed customers and regulated gaming markets. The company counts Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), FanDuel, WynnBet, SkyBet, Ladbrokes Coral and William Hill as customers.

The company specializes in “betting engine technology” and processed over three billion bets in 2020.

“The acquisition will complement Endeavor’s position within the sports betting ecosystem,” the company said in a press release.

Endeavor’s IMG Arena currently works with 470 sportsbook brands to deliver live streaming video and data feeds.

The deal could diversify Endeavor Group further in the sports ecosystem and help it monetize its valuable assets.

Endeavor owns the UFC, Professional Bull Riding and Euroleague Basketball brands. The company also sells media rights on behalf of clients such as the NFL, IOC, NHL, UFC and PBR.

The company owns, operates and represents over 800 events annually.

Endeavor could look to package media rights, sports betting data and other items together in deals.

Price Action: SGMS shares are up 2.05% to $82.95 and EDR shares are up 0.33% to $27.31 in after-hours trading Monday. 

Image by Memed_Nurrohmad from Pixabay 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EDR)

If You Bet $1,000 On Jake Paul To Beat Tyrone Woodley, Here's How Much You Would Have Won
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fanduel gambling gaming OpenBetM&A News Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com