 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

L.B. Foster Closes Sale Of Steel Piling Products Business
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
L.B. Foster Closes Sale Of Steel Piling Products Business
  • L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ: FSTRhas completed the sale of its steel Piling Products line of business to J.D. Fields & Company for ~$24 million in total proceeds.
  • The asset sale includes all inventory held and the related fixed assets, including its Petersburg, Virginia facility.
  • LB Foster is retaining all pre-closing receivables and liabilities associated with the business. 
  • The Piling Products division produced revenues of ~$43 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $59 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
  • The company noted that Piling Products' business model was capital-intensive and presented constraints on its ability to increase profit margins.
  • Price Action: FSTR shares are trading higher by 4.68% at $15.97 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSTR)

L B Foster Subsidiary Provides Flow Metering Solutions For Texas Plant
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
L. B. Foster Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Margin Contraction
How Does L.B. Foster's Debt Look?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com