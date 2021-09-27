 Skip to main content

Why Cellect Biotechnology Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) is trading higher Monday after the company announced shareholder approval of the strategic merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Approximately 99% of the votes were in favor of approving the proposal. The strategic merger is expected to close in October.

Cellect Biotechnology is a biotechnology company that has developed a novel technology platform known as ApoGraft that functionally selects cells in order to improve the safety and efficacy of regenerative medicine and cell therapies.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases.

APOP Price Action: Cellect Biotechnology is making new 52-week highs in trading today.

The stock was up 12.60% at $21.34 at time of publication.

