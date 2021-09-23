 Skip to main content

Otis To Buyout Interest In Zardoya Otis
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 2:21pm   Comments
  • Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTISannounced a tender off for all of the shares it does not currently own in Zardoya Otis, S.A. for an offer price of €7.00 in cash.
  • The offer price represents a premium of 28.9% to Zardoya's 1-month volume-weighted average price.
  • The deal implies a total equity value, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.3 billion.
  • Madrid, Spain-based Zardoya Otis is a premier elevator original equipment and service business.
  • Zardoya Otis generated revenue of €801 million and EBITDA of €223 million for the 12 months ending May 31, 2021.
  • The parties expect the deal to close in 2Q22. Zardoya Otis will delist from the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Valencia Stock exchanges.
  • Otis expects the deal to be up to mid-single-digit percentage accretive to its adjusted EPS starting 2023. It expects 2022 EPS accretion of 3 to 5 cents.
  • Otis Worldwide held cash and cash equivalents of $1.92 billion as of June 30, 2021. 
  • Otis continues to target its current investment grade credit ratings and plans to repay $800 million of existing debt and suspend share repurchases in 2022.
  • Price Action: OTIS shares are trading higher by 2.57% at $86.46 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

