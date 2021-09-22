 Skip to main content

Carrier To Acquire Nlyte Software For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:20pm   Comments
  • Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARRhas agreed to acquire Nlyte Software for an undisclosed financial term.
  • Nlyte helps customers manage their IT infrastructure and drives digital transformation of data centers.
  • Nlyte will become part of Automated Logic Corporation (ALC), Carrier's building automation and controls business, within its HVAC segment.
  • Carrier held cash and cash equivalents of $2.63 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Carrier expects to close this acquisition in 4Q21.
  • Price Action: CARR shares are trading higher by 2.32% at $52.89 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

