Carrier To Acquire Nlyte Software For Undisclosed Sum
- Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has agreed to acquire Nlyte Software for an undisclosed financial term.
- Nlyte helps customers manage their IT infrastructure and drives digital transformation of data centers.
- Nlyte will become part of Automated Logic Corporation (ALC), Carrier's building automation and controls business, within its HVAC segment.
- Carrier held cash and cash equivalents of $2.63 billion as of June 30, 2021.
- Carrier expects to close this acquisition in 4Q21.
- Price Action: CARR shares are trading higher by 2.32% at $52.89 on the last check Wednesday.
