 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix Buys Roald Dahl Catalog, The Streaming Company's Largest IP Acquisition
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Netflix Buys Roald Dahl Catalog, The Streaming Company's Largest IP Acquisition

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has acquired the catalog of the Welsh writer Roald Dahl, whose works include the classic stories "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "James and the Giant Peach" for an undisclosed sum

What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, the streaming service plans to adapt Dahl's characters and stories into animated and live-action films and TV series, publishing projects, games, theater productions and consumer merchandise.

Netflix had previously signed a deal with the Roald Dahl Story Co. in 2018 to create animated shows based on his material, including a new production based on Dahl's novel "Matilda," but the new deal would give the streaming service a wider scope of ownership to Dahl's output, which sold more than 200 million copies.

Related Link: 10 Stocks To Consider For The First Day Of Fall

Why It Matters: Dahl's literary output also included "The Witches" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox" — both were made into popular films — and his macabre short stories inspired the anthology television series "Tales of the Unexpected." A new film inspired by "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" that traces the back story of Willy Wonka is being developed by AT&T's (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. for Timothée Chalamet.

The deal is the largest property acquisition for Netflix, which has traditionally signed deals with filmmakers for specific films and programming.

Photo: Penguin.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher Today
One Of Netflix's Biggest Deals In India Said To Fall Apart: Good News For Amazon, Disney?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Meeting In Focus
Netflix Offers Free Content For Mobile Users In Kenya To Lure New Subscribers
Lessons From The US Summer Box Office: What Worked And What Didn't
Bubblr's Ad-Free Marketplace to be Open Source, Spells Big News for Ethical Tech Community
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory literary works Roald Dahl streamingM&A News Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com