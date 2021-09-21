 Skip to main content

Cinedigm Cements Position In Horror Streaming With Second Acquisition Before Halloween
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
  • Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDMacquired the American horror genre website, 'Bloody Disgusting.'
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • It follows the acquisition of genre streamer Screambox earlier this year.
  • The acquisitions set Cinedigm for streaming screamfest with subscription-based, ad-supported, and FAST linear options, just in time for Halloween.
  • Cinedigm held $13.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: CIDM shares closed higher by 7.48% at $2.30 on Tuesday.

