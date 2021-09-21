Cinedigm Cements Position In Horror Streaming With Second Acquisition Before Halloween
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) acquired the American horror genre website, 'Bloody Disgusting.'
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- It follows the acquisition of genre streamer Screambox earlier this year.
- The acquisitions set Cinedigm for streaming screamfest with subscription-based, ad-supported, and FAST linear options, just in time for Halloween.
- Cinedigm held $13.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: CIDM shares closed higher by 7.48% at $2.30 on Tuesday.
