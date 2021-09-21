 Skip to main content

Silgan Holdings Acquires Gateway Plastics For $485M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 6:39am   Comments
  • Sustainable rigid packaging solutions provider Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) has acquired Gateway Plastics for $485 million.
  • Gateway Plastics manufactures and sells dispensing closures and integrated dispensing packaging solutions, primarily for the food and beverage markets.
  • It operates a manufacturing facility in Mequon, Wisconsin, and is projected to generate about $150 million in sales and about $46 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
  • The acquisition further expands Silgan's product offering in Dispensing and Specialty Closures.
  • Silgan expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to its earnings in 2021, excluding the impact of required purchase accounting adjustments, with additional accretion in 2022.
  • Silgan funded the purchase price with revolving loan borrowings under its senior secured credit facility.
  • Silgan held $164.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: SLGN shares closed higher by 0.66% at $39.72 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

