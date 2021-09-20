Brunswick Acquires SemahTronix For Undisclosed Sum
- Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) has acquired SemahTronix, a supplier of high-complexity electrical wiring harnesses for advanced products in the marine, mobile, and defense industries, for an undisclosed sum.
- The acquisition of SemahTronix enhances Brunswick's integrated systems offerings.
- The Flippin, Arkansas-based company will become part of Brunswick's Advanced Systems Group (ASG).
- The acquisition is the third for Brunswick's ASG in the past four months, including the June announcement to acquire Navico and the September acquisition of the RELiON Battery.
- The company held $599.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BC shares are trading lower by 3.25% at $94.26 on the last check Monday.
