Rumors Around Humana Interested In Buying Centene
- Rumors are swirling, again, that Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is interested in buying Medicaid managed-care company Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC).
- The speculation is based on chatter that a Humana private jet was spotted near Centene's headquarters in St. Louis, StreetInsider reported.
- The takeover speculation is in the air for the second time.
- In June 2019, Humana issued an SEC filing to shut down speculation that it intended to purchase Centene.
- At the time, Centene was looking to an insurer WellCare Health Plans, in a deal valued at $17.3 billion.
- The deal closed in early 2020.
- Price Action: CNC stock is up 3.91% at $64.00, and HUM stock is up 1.59% at $405.51 during the market session on the last check Friday.
