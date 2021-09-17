Why Are Five9 Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) investors reject Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) proposed $15 billion takeover bid, the Street reports.
- The shareholder advisory service will recommend that Five9 shareholders vote against the takeover at a special meeting on September 30, the report said, citing CNBC.
- Price Action: FIVN shares traded higher by 2.86% at $173 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas