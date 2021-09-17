 Skip to main content

Why Are Five9 Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 9:13am   Comments
  • Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) investors reject Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ: ZMproposed $15 billion takeover bid, the Street reports.
  • The shareholder advisory service will recommend that Five9 shareholders vote against the takeover at a special meeting on September 30, the report said, citing CNBC.
  • Price Action: FIVN shares traded higher by 2.86% at $173 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

