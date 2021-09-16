 Skip to main content

Color Star Shares Shoot Higher On Gaming Company Acquisition Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Color Star Shares Shoot Higher On Gaming Company Acquisition Plans
  • Entertainment technology company Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) subsidiary, Color China, agreed to acquire Guangzhou Elephant Interactive Network Technology Co., Ltd to develop online mobile games for the international market. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The two companies will cooperate globally in game development, copyright distribution, and peripheral product sales.
  • Elephant Games specializes in online games with local characteristics and includes management talent from Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES).
  • Color Star CEO Basil Wilson acknowledged the importance of Asia's sizeable mobile game market behind the collaboration leading to creating the sensational and best-selling game products and IP products. 
  • Wilson also aimed to develop a series of business content, including e-sport competitions, theme hotels, and digital copyrights.
  • Price Action: CSCW shares traded higher by 6.19% at $1.03 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

