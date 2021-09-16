Core & Main To Acquire CES Industrial Piping Supply For Undisclosed Sum
- Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of CES Industrial Piping Supply, a full-service provider of HDPE (high-density polyethylene) products and services, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Core & Main currently serves the Kansas City region from its locations in Blue Springs, Missouri and Olathe, Kansas.
- CES Industrial Piping Supply offers a complete line of HDPE pipes, fittings, and fusion machines. The team serves such markets as industrial, oil and gas, water, wastewater, wind energy, landfill, mining, environmental, and power plants.
- Core & Main held cash and cash equivalents of $66.6 million as of August 1, 2021.
- Price Action: CNM shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $27.95 during the premarket session on Thursday.
