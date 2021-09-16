 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Core & Main To Acquire CES Industrial Piping Supply For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Share:
Core & Main To Acquire CES Industrial Piping Supply For Undisclosed Sum
  • Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNMagreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of CES Industrial Piping Supply, a full-service provider of HDPE (high-density polyethylene) products and services, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Core & Main currently serves the Kansas City region from its locations in Blue Springs, Missouri and Olathe, Kansas.
  • CES Industrial Piping Supply offers a complete line of HDPE pipes, fittings, and fusion machines. The team serves such markets as industrial, oil and gas, water, wastewater, wind energy, landfill, mining, environmental, and power plants.
  • Core & Main held cash and cash equivalents of $66.6 million as of August 1, 2021.
  • Price Action: CNM shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $27.95 during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNM)

5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2021
Core & Main Sees Price Target Bumps From RBC Capital, Credit Suisse After Q2 Performance
Expert Ratings For Core & Main
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Core & Main Clocks 36% Sales Growth In Q2, Notes Margin Expansion
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com