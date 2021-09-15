Combining Roadie With UPS — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO. DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Perhaps best known for Freight Billing, DDC can turn your back office into a profit center. Discover how to cut expenses and increase margins at ddcfpo.com.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) just announced its acquisition of Roadie in a move that Andrew Cox thinks is similar to the Knight-Swift and AAA Cooper merger. Cox dives into this acquisition and other top stories with FreightWaves Lead Economist Anthony Smith on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys.

The duo welcome LPF Spend Management founder Nate Skiver to the show as well to discuss the acquisition and its impacts on the parcel sector and e-commerce shippers.

Skiver gives his thoughts on how prepared the parcel sector is for peak shipping season and whether performance by carriers can meet consumer expectations. He also talks about how stressed the systems will be, even though demand is forecast to decrease from last year.



Image by Still Photography from Pixabay