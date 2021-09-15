 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Combining Roadie With UPS — Great Quarter, Guys
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 15, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Combining Roadie With UPS — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO. DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Perhaps best known for Freight Billing, DDC can turn your back office into a profit center. Discover how to cut expenses and increase margins at ddcfpo.com.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) just announced its acquisition of Roadie in a move that Andrew Cox thinks is similar to the Knight-Swift and AAA Cooper merger. Cox dives into this acquisition and other top stories with FreightWaves Lead Economist Anthony Smith on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys. 

The duo welcome LPF Spend Management founder Nate Skiver to the show as well to discuss the acquisition and its impacts on the parcel sector and e-commerce shippers. 

Skiver gives his thoughts on how prepared the parcel sector is for peak shipping season and whether performance by carriers can meet consumer expectations. He also talks about how stressed the systems will be, even though demand is forecast to decrease from last year. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Image by Still Photography from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (UPS)

Promise Fulfilled: UPS Buys Into Same-Day Delivery With Roadie
JPMorgan Sees 34% Upside In FedEx After Lowering Price Target
Ups Aims To Hire Over 100K Essential Seasonal Workers
UPS To Hire More Than 100K Seasonal Workers For Peak
United Express Operator Air Wisconsin Dips Toe In Air Cargo
Postal Service Plans On Hiring More Than 40,000 Seasonal Workers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: delivery Freight Freightwaves LogisticsM&A Commodities Markets General