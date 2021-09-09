 Skip to main content

Roche Beefs Up PCR-Test Portfolio With TIB Molbiol Acquisition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 7:09am   Comments
  • Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBYhas agreed to acquire  TIB Molbiol Group for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
  • The acquisition will enhance Roche's portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as identifying SARS-CoV-2 variants. 
  • TIB Molbiol's portfolio of over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays are already available on Roche's installed base of LightCycler PCR systems and MagNA Pure sample preparation systems.
  • The two companies have collaborated for more than 20 years to address critical healthcare needs. 
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed 1.42% lower at $48.49 on Wednesday.

