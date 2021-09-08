A&R Logistics Unifies Acquisitions Under Quantix Brand

Since being acquired by Chicago-based equity firm Wind Point Partners in 2019, A&R Logistics has been on a buying spree to expand its fleet footprint and grow its comprehensive suite of supply chain services, including warehousing, packaging, and transportation-focused on the chemicals and plastic industry.

On Wednesday, the company announced it is retiring the individual company names, including A&R Logistics, Blue Water Plastic Transport, Plantgistix, First Choice Logistics, L.T. Harnett Trucking, Luckey Trucking, and its most recent purchase, RJ's Transportation, to unite the family of companies as Quantix.

Inspired by the word "quantum," the name honors the company's roots and spotlights its aspirations in chemical transportation as the combined revenue for the specialized logistics company exceeds $500 million, according to company sources.

"The rebrand to Quantix will continue to pay homage to A&R's 50-year history during which we became a leader in this industry," said Chris Ball, Quantix president and CEO.

"It's that very legacy that propels us forward as we look to continue growing our capabilities and our footprint in service to our customers. We're combining some of the industry's most specialized and in-demand service offerings into one unified business, and it will make our company stronger and more scalable while simplifying operations for our customers," he said.

With all companies merged into one brand, Quantix has over 2,300 pieces of specialized equipment, full-scale warehousing, rail distribution, and inventory management across 33 facilities with more than 6 million square feet of space that has the ability to handle over 34,000 rail cars of resin in a given year.

Quantix also showcased its new Peterbilt electric truck, unveiling the company's updated color scheme of navy blue and bright green and underscoring Quantix's future in sustainability initiatives and dedication to find new ways to recycle the plastic the company has specialized in moving.

"The introduction of Quantix is an opportunity for us to refocus and build on how we support our people, customers, communities, and planet with safety, quality, respect, and sustainability built into everything we do," said Chief Commercial Officer Dan Jaworski. "By adopting one shared identity across our portfolio with a single vision, values, and goals, we're ready to move as one into this next chapter."

