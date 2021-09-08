Intermodal Logistics Outfit RoadOne Acquires Rose Transportation

Intermodal logistics provider RoadOne announced Wednesday it has acquired intermodal transportation provider Rose Transportation.

Headquartered near Pittsburgh, Rose Transportation serves rail and port facilities in the East and as far west as Chicago with a staff of more than 200 drivers. The company has 13 terminals, most of which are located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the Southeast.

The company will now operate under the RoadOne umbrella as Rose IntermodaLogistics.

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics CEO Ken Kellaway told FreightWaves the deal serves several strategic purposes. It adds density in key intermodal markets, increases truck capacity, builds out the leadership team, and expands RoadOne's presence in domestic intermodal and the international drayage markets.

"In drayage, the market is experiencing significant driver shortage issues due to the major challenges at ports and ramps nationwide, Kellaway added. "The inefficient delays, lack of equipment, etc. are forcing many to look outside of intermodal drayage. We are working hard to find ways to support our drivers while we work through these challenging times."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Boston-based Nonantum Capital was listed as the financial sponsor to RoadOne.

"This union further strengthens our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and efficient container logistics services to our customers," said Dennis Casarcia, president of Rose IntermodaLogistics.

Randolph, Massachusetts-based RoadOne is North America's largest intermodal trucking provider. The company offers "from port to floor" service through a portfolio of affiliated companies. RoadOne provides rail container drayage, transloading, and warehousing services as well as a dedicated truckload transportation and full-service drayage brokerage.

The company's asset-light model includes a network of more than 2,000 trucks, 71 locations, and 75 million square feet of warehousing space.

In February, RoadOne acquired logistics and intermodal outfit JZ Expedited. That deal followed the January acquisition of East Coast domestic drayage provider DDI Transportation.

"Their extensive history in intermodal trucking, at both ports and ramps along the East Coast, coupled with the strong leadership team and driver and customer base, will help to continue our expansion efforts," stated Kellaway in the press release.

