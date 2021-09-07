Ballard, Quantron Partner For Development Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) partners with Quantron AG to accelerate deployment and market adoption of fuel cell technologies.
- Ballard hydrogen fuel cell engines will enhance Quantron's electric vehicle design with a longer range, fast refueling, and no compromise on the payload.
- The initial collaboration will integrate Ballard's FCmove family of heavy-duty fuel cell power modules into Quantron's electric drivetrain and vehicles. Fuel cell electric truck platforms currently in development include a 7.5t delivery truck, a 44t heavy-duty truck, and a municipal waste collection truck.
- Initial delivery of Quantron fuel cell electric trucks is scheduled for the second half of 2022 in Germany.
- Price Action: BLDP shares are trading higher by 3.35% at $16.95 on the last check Tuesday.
