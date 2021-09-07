 Skip to main content

Ballard, Quantron Partner For Development Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) partners with Quantron AG to accelerate deployment and market adoption of fuel cell technologies.
  • Ballard hydrogen fuel cell engines will enhance Quantron's electric vehicle design with a longer range, fast refueling, and no compromise on the payload.
  • The initial collaboration will integrate Ballard's FCmove family of heavy-duty fuel cell power modules into Quantron's electric drivetrain and vehicles. Fuel cell electric truck platforms currently in development include a 7.5t delivery truck, a 44t heavy-duty truck, and a municipal waste collection truck.
  • Initial delivery of Quantron fuel cell electric trucks is scheduled for the second half of 2022 in Germany. 
  • Price Action: BLDP shares are trading higher by 3.35% at $16.95 on the last check Tuesday.

