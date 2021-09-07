 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Digital Ally's Healthcare Unit Acquires Medical Billing Company For $2.9M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Digital Ally's Healthcare Unit Acquires Medical Billing Company For $2.9M
  • Digital Ally, Inc's (NASDAQ: DGLY) new healthcare subsidiary, Nobility Healthcare, LLChas acquired a second medical billing company in the Midwest.
  • The purchase price was $2.92 million, with ~77% paid in cash at the closing and the balance through an earn-out promissory note bearing interest at 3% payable over 34 months. 
  • The acquired company had annual revenues of ~$3 million and provides revenue cycle management services (RCM) for over 40 clients located mainly in the Midwest.
  • This latest acquisition gives Nobility Healthcare an anticipated annual revenue run-rate of ~$4 million. 
  • Nobility Healthcare recently entered into a letter of intent to acquire two additional medical billing companies with combined expected annual revenues of $3.7 million for purchase prices totaling $3.4 million and payment terms similar to the recently acquired RCM company. 
  • "We are excited with the rapid progress of our new healthcare subsidiary. It is implementing a roll-up strategy by targeting the acquisition of accretive privately owned RCM companies," stated Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally.
  • Digital Ally held cash and cash equivalents of $58.28 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: DGLY shares are trading lower by 1.82% at $1.35 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DGLY)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
4 Penny Stocks That Could Ignite A Short Squeeze
Analyzing Digital Ally's Unusual Options Activity
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com