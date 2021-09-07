Maravai Offloads Vector Labs To Private Equity
- Thompson Street Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has acquired Vector Laboratories, the Protein Detection business unit of Maravai Lifesciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI).
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Vector Laboratories manufactures labeling and visual detection reagents for life science researchers doing tissue-based protein detection and characterization.
- Price Action: MRVI shares closed 2.50% lower at $58.61 on Friday.
