Maravai Offloads Vector Labs To Private Equity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Maravai Offloads Vector Labs To Private Equity
  • Thompson Street Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has acquired Vector Laboratories, the Protein Detection business unit of Maravai Lifesciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI).
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Vector Laboratories manufactures labeling and visual detection reagents for life science researchers doing tissue-based protein detection and characterization. 
  • Price Action: MRVI shares closed 2.50% lower at $58.61 on Friday.

