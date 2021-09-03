September SPAC Merger Calendar: A Look At Upcoming Votes And Stocks To Watch

The month of September marks a slow down in deal votes after recent months but still offers up several well-known companies that will go public if their SPAC merger votes are approved.

SPAC merger votes can act as a catalyst as it completes the last step in the merger process and also changes the company over to a new name and ticker that can help build recognition.

Several former SPACs have also seen wide swings in their share price after being de-SPACed if they receive heavy redemption and have a low float for shares available.

Here is a look at the current September SPAC merger vote dates:

Sept. 1 : Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp (NYSE: CHAQ) and Renovacor: Targeting cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases, Renovacor is an early-stage biotechnology company.

: (NYSE: CHAQ) and Targeting cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases, Renovacor is an early-stage biotechnology company. Sept. 1: Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (NYSE: GNPK) and Redwire: The deal will bring to market a space infrastructure company that has more than 50 years of experience and over 150 missions flown. Redwire has enabled every mission to Mars, went to Pluto and landed on several asteroids.

(NYSE: GNPK) and The deal will bring to market a space infrastructure company that has more than 50 years of experience and over 150 missions flown. Redwire has enabled every mission to Mars, went to Pluto and landed on several asteroids. Sept. 3: DeepGreen Metals and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SOAC): DeepGreen is seeking to mine on the seafloor for metals that include nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese. The company does not expect revenue until 2024.

and (NYSE: SOAC): DeepGreen is seeking to mine on the seafloor for metals that include nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese. The company does not expect revenue until 2024. Sept. 9: BlackSky and Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SFTW): BlackSky is a real-time geospatial intelligence, imagery and data analytics company. The company has plans to add additional satellites in 2021 and reach a constellation of 30 high-resolution satellites in the future.

and (NYSE: SFTW): BlackSky is a real-time geospatial intelligence, imagery and data analytics company. The company has plans to add additional satellites in 2021 and reach a constellation of 30 high-resolution satellites in the future. Sep. 9: Aria Energy and Archaea Energy with Rice Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RICE): The new company Archaea Energy will be a proven and profitable business and an industry leader in the RNG industry with nine operating RNG projects and 13 operating electricity projects. Archaea has the world’s largest RNG plant currently under construction.

and with (NYSE: RICE): The new company will be a proven and profitable business and an industry leader in the RNG industry with nine operating RNG projects and 13 operating electricity projects. Archaea has the world’s largest RNG plant currently under construction. Sept. 10: Lilium and Qell Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: QELL): Lilium is an eVTOL company seeking to disrupt the market with a seven-seat jet that is among the leaders for passenger capacity, cargo space and unit economics. The Lilium jet has a range of 155 miles and can travel at speeds of 175 miles per hour.

and (NASDAQ: QELL): Lilium is an eVTOL company seeking to disrupt the market with a seven-seat jet that is among the leaders for passenger capacity, cargo space and unit economics. The Lilium jet has a range of 155 miles and can travel at speeds of 175 miles per hour. Sept. 14: Nerdy and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (NYSE: PACE): Nerdy is a direct-to-consumer platform focused on live online learning.

and (NYSE: PACE): Nerdy is a direct-to-consumer platform focused on live online learning. Sept. 14: Archer and Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC): Archer is an eVTOL company with the four-passenger Maker that can travel at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour and a range of 60 miles.

and (NYSE: ACIC): Archer is an eVTOL company with the four-passenger Maker that can travel at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour and a range of 60 miles. Sept. 14: Ginkgo Bioworks and Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRNG): Ginkgo Bioworks is a leader in the cell programming market. The company’s technology is used in segments that include pharmaceuticals, industrials, food and agriculture, consumer and technology.

and (NASDAQ: SRNG): Ginkgo Bioworks is a leader in the cell programming market. The company’s technology is used in segments that include pharmaceuticals, industrials, food and agriculture, consumer and technology. Sept. 15: Sarcos Robotics and Rotor Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ROT): Sarcos Robotics is an exoskeleton company spun off from Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX). The company plans to bring automation to industries that couldn’t previously be automated.

and (NYSE: ROT): Sarcos Robotics is an exoskeleton company spun off from (NYSE: RTX). The company plans to bring automation to industries that couldn’t previously be automated. Sept. 15: Vicarious Surgical and D8 Holdings Corp (NYSE: DEH): Vicarious Surgical develops disruptive technology with the goal of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures and reducing healthcare costs. The company’s products have arms that replicate human motion and fit through a standard door, making it more portable and efficient than legacy robotic surgery offerings.

and (NYSE: DEH): Vicarious Surgical develops disruptive technology with the goal of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures and reducing healthcare costs. The company’s products have arms that replicate human motion and fit through a standard door, making it more portable and efficient than legacy robotic surgery offerings. Related Link: August SPAC Merger Vote Calendar: A Look At Upcoming Votes And Stocks To Watch Sept. 16: KORE Wireless and Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CTAC): KORE focuses on managing and scaling Internet of Things solutions for customers. Segments for the company include smart meters, smart cities, fleet management and home security.

and (NYSE: CTAC): KORE focuses on managing and scaling Internet of Things solutions for customers. Segments for the company include smart meters, smart cities, fleet management and home security. Sept. 22 : Procaps Group and Union Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: LATN): Procaps is a leading pharmaceutical company with a presence in 13 countries and one of the top softgel producers globally.

: and (NASDAQ: LATN): Procaps is a leading pharmaceutical company with a presence in 13 countries and one of the top softgel producers globally. Sept. 22 : Jasper Therapeutics and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: AMHC): Jasper Therapeutics is focusing on its lead candidate JSP191 and its stem cell platform.

: and (NASDAQ: AMHC): Jasper Therapeutics is focusing on its lead candidate JSP191 and its stem cell platform. Sept. 28: IonQ and dMY Technology Group Inc III (NYSE: DMYI): IonQ is a quantum computing company seeking to solve the world’s most complex businesses. The company said it can transform business, society and the planet for the better. Items such as how to live sustainably on our planet, how to cure diseases and how to efficiently move people or goods are problems that could be solved by quantum computing in the future.

and (NYSE: DMYI): IonQ is a quantum computing company seeking to solve the world’s most complex businesses. The company said it can transform business, society and the planet for the better. Items such as how to live sustainably on our planet, how to cure diseases and how to efficiently move people or goods are problems that could be solved by quantum computing in the future. Sept. 28 : Roivant Sciences and Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MAAC): Roivant develops transformative medicines for itself and other companies. Roivant has more than 40 drugs in development including eight that have had positive Phase 3 studies.

: and (NASDAQ: MAAC): Roivant develops transformative medicines for itself and other companies. Roivant has more than 40 drugs in development including eight that have had positive Phase 3 studies. Sept. 28: Benson Hill and Star Peak Corp II (NYSE: STPC): Benson Hill uses artificial intelligence to create proprietary food innovations. The company’s CropOS can shave years off of traditional crop breeding, bring items to market faster and lower costs for partnered customers. Benson Hill also offers plant-to-plate traceability that can help validate sustainability to customers.

Disclosure: Author is long SRNG shares.

Photo by Jim Reardan on Unsplash