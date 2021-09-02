Stellantis To Acquire US Auto Finance Company First Investors For $285M
- Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has agreed to acquire First Investors Financial Services Group's parent company, F1 Holdings Corp, in an all-cash transaction for about $285 million.
- Stellantis to acquire the auto finance company in the U.S. from an investor group led by Gallatin Point Capital LLC and including affiliates of Jacobs Asset Management, LLC.
- The move is in line with Stellantis' intention of establishing a U.S. captive finance company to support its sales and fully capitalize on its market position.
- With the direct ownership of a finance company in the U.S., Stellantis can provide customers and dealers financing options, including retail loans, leases, and floorplan financing in the near-to-medium term.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.
- Stellantis held €40.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.20% at $20.09 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
