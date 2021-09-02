 Skip to main content

Brunswick Acquires RELiON Battery For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 5:47am   Comments
  • Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BChas acquired RELiON Battery, a provider of lithium batteries and related products, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The acquisition will enable Brunswick's Advanced Systems Group (ASG) to extend its position in electrical systems innovation. 
  • "The addition of RELiON to our portfolio reinforces our position as a leading supplier of lithium batteries for RV and recreational boating," said CEO Dave Foulkes.
  • RELiON has a range of 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V lithium battery systems.
  • The company has also announced plans for a new Electrification Technology Center to be located in Michigan.
  • Brunswick held $599.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BC shares closed higher by 2.14% at $98.94 on Wednesday.

