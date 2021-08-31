EasyKnock Adds Farmland To Its Offerings With Acquisition Of FarmlandFinder

EasyKnock announced Tuesday it bought FarmlandFinder, the first online marketplace for farmland in the United States.

About The Two Real Estate Equity Solutions: EasyKnock allows Americans to turn their equity to cash by selling their property but residing in that same house as a renter. The influential residential sale-leaseback company gives homeowners more inclusive flexibility and control over their financial futures by tailoring its offerings to what customers need.

On the other hand, FarmlandFinder is the first sale-leaseback supplier for farmland in the US. The company's goal is to bring liquidity and transparency to the farmland market by offering a unique digital structure for the transactions carried out through the firm.

Why it Matters: The purchase amplifies EasyKnock's offering, introducing the sale-leaseback model to a broader public with the versatility, liquidity and control it provides. This way, all liquidity issues most farmers encounter are taken care of, thanks to FarmlandFinder's platform and competence.

"We're thrilled to continue to build our offering as part of the EasyKnock team," said FarmlandFinder founder and CEO Steven Brockshus. "The addition of our rural farmland offering with EasyKnock's products, platform, and reach is a powerful new option for more Americans looking for liquidity."

The acquisition is likely to present a greater selection of offerings to investors on the FarmlandFinder platform through its increased ability to close more sale-leaseback transactions.