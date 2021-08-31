EXCLUSIVE: Archer Aviation Highlights eVTOL Maker, Plan For Commercial Flights In Open House

Archer Aviation, an electric vertical takeoff and landing company set to go public via SPAC merger, highlighted the company’s path forward at an Open House Tuesday.

What Happened: Archer CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein highlighted the company’s Maker, a four-passenger eVTOL that will help the company revolutionize air travel.

“We’re seeing unprecedented traffic inside cities,” Adcock said. “Imagine traveling from Manhattan to JFK in 10 minutes.”

Archer could help make trips that take hours to take 10 minutes and offer less noise, an electric solution and a similar cost to regular flights.

The company sought to start from scratch and redefine the aircraft experience to build a full-scale eVTOL designed for FAA certification from the beginning.

The Maker can travel 60 miles at speeds of 150 miles per hour and travels 2,000 feet above ground level.

“Safety was the most crucial thing we designed for,” Goldstein said. “Travelers will have a great consumer experience and get there safe.”

Related Link: Urban Air Mobility Archer Lands SPAC Merger, $1B United Airlines Purchase Order: What Investors Should Know

Partners, Merger: Partners for Archer include Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), which provides access to a supply chain, and United Airlines Holdings (NYSE: UAL), an investor and strategic partner.

“At United, we’re committed to a 100% green commitment. That’s where our partnership with Archer is so exciting,” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said.

Kirby called the partnership a win for United customers as they can offer an opportunity to go places safer and faster at the same kind of cost aboard an eVTOL like the Archer Maker.

Archer gains a go-to-market plan, pilot training and access to city launches through its partnership with United.

Archer is going public with Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC), a SPAC from investor Ken Moelis.

“This transaction will give Atlas the capital it needs,” Goldstein said.

What’s Next: Shareholders of ACIC as of Aug. 5 can vote on the merger with Archer. A special meeting will be held Sept. 14 to announce the results of the shareholders’ vote.

ACIC shares closed Tuesday at $10.