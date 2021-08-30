 Skip to main content

Recruiter.Com Closes Acquisition Of Novo Group
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Recruiter.Com Closes Acquisition Of Novo Group
  • Recruiter.Com Group Inc (NASDAQ: RCRT) has completed the acquisition of Novo Group, Inc., a company that provides flexible talent acquisition to a wide array of customers, including life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer goods. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • This combination will help enhance Recruiter.Com's capacity to deliver effective talent acquisition solutions and expand opportunities to leverage its AI software solutions with clients.
  • "The acquisition adds fuel to our rapidly growing on-demand recruiting segment, which already showed 88% sequential quarterly growth in the second quarter of 2021," commented Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com.
  • Recruiter.Com held cash on hand of $0.086 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: RCRT shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $4.01 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks

