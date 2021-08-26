Gap Inc Acquires Ecommerce Startup Drapr For Undisclosed Sum
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) has acquired e-commerce startup Drapr for an undisclosed sum.
- Drapr enables customers to quickly create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. Drapr helps shoppers find the size and fit they need.
- Drapr was founded by David Pastewka, Will Drevno, and Richard Berwick.
- The company held $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 1, 2021.
- Price Action: GPS shares are trading lower by 4.86% at $26.15 on the last check Thursday.
