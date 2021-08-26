 Skip to main content

Castor Maritime Acquires Vessel For $18.7M; Enters New Charter Agreements
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 11:27am   Comments
  • Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has agreed, through a subsidiary, to acquire a 2008 Japanese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third party for a purchase price of $18.75 million.
  • The delivery of the vessel is expected in 4Q21.
  • The company expects to fund the vessel acquisition with cash on hand and cash flows generated from operations.
  • Castor Maritime held cash and equivalents of $42.7 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Additionally, the M/V Magic Perseus has been fixed on a time charter contract starting August 20, 2021, at a daily gross charter rate of $35,000 and with a term of about 100 days.
  • The M/V Magic Thunder has been fixed on a time charter contract starting August 3, 2021, at a daily gross charter rate of $35,000 and with a term of about 100 days.
  • Price Action: CTRM shares are trading higher by 2.85% at $2.16 on the last check Thursday.

