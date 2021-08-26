 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PerkinElmer Announces $1.5B Credit Facility Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 5:40am   Comments
Share:
PerkinElmer Announces $1.5B Credit Facility Deal
  • PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE: PKI) has agreed to a new $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.
  • The agreement provides for the unsecured revolving credit facility through August 24, 2026, and replaces an unsecured revolving credit agreement dated September 17, 2019, which provided a $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.
  • Bank of America, N.A. was the administrative agent, swing line lender, and line of credit issuer on the transaction. Other lenders included Goldman Sachs Bank USAJP Morgan Chase BankWells Fargo Bank.
  • Earlier this month, PerkinElmer reached an agreement for a $500 million credit facility to help pay for its $5.25 billion acquisition of BioLegend.
  • Related: PerkinElmer To Acquire Lifescience Firm BioLegend For $5B; Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates.
  • Price Action: PKI shares closed 1.55% higher at $185.02 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PKI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: PerkinElmer
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Hasbro And Carnival Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Financing General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com