PerkinElmer Announces $1.5B Credit Facility Deal
- PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE: PKI) has agreed to a new $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.
- The agreement provides for the unsecured revolving credit facility through August 24, 2026, and replaces an unsecured revolving credit agreement dated September 17, 2019, which provided a $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.
- Bank of America, N.A. was the administrative agent, swing line lender, and line of credit issuer on the transaction. Other lenders included Goldman Sachs Bank USA, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Wells Fargo Bank.
- Earlier this month, PerkinElmer reached an agreement for a $500 million credit facility to help pay for its $5.25 billion acquisition of BioLegend.
- Price Action: PKI shares closed 1.55% higher at $185.02 on Wednesday.
