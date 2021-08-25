 Skip to main content

MercadoLibre Acquires Brazilian Logistics Company Kangu For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
  • Latin American e-commerce and financial services technology company MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has acquired Kangu, a Brazilian logistics company, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The move is a part of the company’s strategy of increasing investment across its logistics network to boost efficiency for sellers and offer the fastest delivery times in Brazil.
  • Over 40 thousand sellers currently use Kangu in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. Kangu has more than 5,000 collection and delivery points, more than half of them in Brazil.
  • Kangu will remain independent and will continue to be managed by its co-CEOs.
  • MercadoLibre held $1.43 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MELI shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $1861.125 on the last check Wednesday.

