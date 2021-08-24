SiteOne Buys Green Brothers Earth Works, Southern Landscape Supply For Undisclosed Sum
- SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) acquires Green Brothers Earth Works and Southern Landscape Supply for undisclosed financial terms.
- The acquisition strengthens SiteOne's landscape supplies and hardscapes presence in the Atlanta market.
- Green Brothers have four locations focused on distributing landscape supplies and hardscapes to landscape professionals.
- The purchase marks SiteOne's sixth acquisition in 2021.
- SiteOne held cash and cash equivalents of $107.8 million as of July 4, 2021.
- Price Action: SITE shares are trading higher by 2.16% at $195.78 on the last check Tuesday.
