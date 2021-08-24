 Skip to main content

SiteOne Buys Green Brothers Earth Works, Southern Landscape Supply For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITEacquires Green Brothers Earth Works and Southern Landscape Supply for undisclosed financial terms.
  • The acquisition strengthens SiteOne's landscape supplies and hardscapes presence in the Atlanta market.
  • Green Brothers have four locations focused on distributing landscape supplies and hardscapes to landscape professionals.
  • The purchase marks SiteOne's sixth acquisition in 2021.
  • SiteOne held cash and cash equivalents of $107.8 million as of July 4, 2021.
  • Price Action: SITE shares are trading higher by 2.16% at $195.78 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

