EXCLUSIVE: NextPlay Scoops Up AI-Based Video Game Development Platform For $5M
NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP) has agreed to acquire an AI-powered video game development platform and related assets from Fighter Base Publishing Inc.
- The total consideration payable for the FBP and MIG assets will be $5,000,000, which will be paid by way of issuing 1,666,667 shares of NextPlay’s restricted common stock. The acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of NextPlay’s shareholders.
- The technology, Make It Games (MIG), enables the creation of video games powered by artificial intelligence.
- Proprietary AI animation tools help program games or film characters fully animate themselves, saving as much as 70% of animation’s typical time and cost.
- Fighter Base Publishing was founded by Mark Vange, NextPlay’s recently appointed chief technology officer.
- Tony Harman, Make It Games president, will also join the NextPlay technology team.
- NXTP Price Action: NextPlay Technologies shares are up 4.92% at $1.88 on the last check Monday.
- Update: The story has been updated with acquisition consideration
