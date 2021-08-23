 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: NextPlay Scoops Up AI-Based Video Game Development Platform For $5M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 7:48am   Comments
NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP) has agreed to acquire an AI-powered video game development platform and related assets from Fighter Base Publishing Inc.

  • The total consideration payable for the FBP and MIG assets will be $5,000,000, which will be paid by way of issuing 1,666,667 shares of NextPlay’s restricted common stock. The acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of NextPlay’s shareholders.
  • The technology, Make It Games (MIG), enables the creation of video games powered by artificial intelligence.
  • Proprietary AI animation tools help program games or film characters fully animate themselves, saving as much as 70% of animation’s typical time and cost.
  • Fighter Base Publishing was founded by Mark Vange, NextPlay’s recently appointed chief technology officer.
  • Tony Harman, Make It Games president, will also join the NextPlay technology team.
  • NXTP Price Action: NextPlay Technologies shares are up 4.92% at $1.88 on the last check Monday.
  • Update: The story has been updated with acquisition consideration

