EXCLUSIVE: Vinco Ventures Merger Partner ZASH Global Media Is Building Content, Gearing Up For Merger

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) merger partner ZASH Global Media announced that it acquired the U.S. rights to Canadian TV series "The Thrillusionists" on Friday.

ZASH Global Media co-founder and chairman Ted Farnsworth appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview Friday.

The company's acquisition of the U.S. rights to "The Thrillusionists" marks the first time syndication will also be streamed around the world, Farnsworth told Benzinga.

This will create a greater audience for the advertisers because the show will be streamed on the company's free-to-use platform Lomotif, he added.

Lomotif is the company's social video platform which aims to compete with TikTok.

Lomotif currently has over 31 million monthly active users, Farnsworth said, adding that a $5 billion valuation for the social video platform is conservative.

What's Next: Farnsworth noted that he would be happy to have Lomotif be second to TikTok as it has become "the largest platform in the world, they're bigger than Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)."

Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media have come up with a merger structure that shareholders will be "incredibly happy with," he said.

Farnsworth expects the proxy statement to be released over the next "several days."

"We're all in. ZASH is all in, Vinco is all in. We're not going anywhere."

Farnsworth went on to talk about upcoming earnings, its Immersive, spin-off, NFTs and more during the interview.

See the full interview here:

BBIG Price Action: Vinco Ventures has traded as high as $9.40 and as low as $1.11 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 9.59% at $2.40.