The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Inks New Distribution Agreement In Continued Growth, Success

The company signed an agreement with Premier Distribution Services to distribute entire Alkaline88(R) bottled water line

PDS network includes more than 800 gyms, sports nutrition stores, personal training studios, and smoothie bars

“Great partnership for both parties,” says WTER CEO.

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) continues its pattern of steady success with its most recent distribution announcement: the company has signed an agreement with Premier Distribution Services (“PDS”) to distribute WTER’s entire Alkaline88(R) bottled water line to more than 800 gyms, sports nutrition stores, personal training studios and smoothie bars (https://cnw.fm/74bCj). The company, now sitting atop the list of the largest independent alkaline water companies in the country, has seen consistent growth for the past seven quarters.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the company as Premier Distribution Services will be carrying all of our Alkaline88 bottled waters in coolers across the country,” said Ricky Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “It will help us introduce and drive the trial of our new 2-liter, aluminum, and flavor-infused SKUs. It will also allow for the chilled on-premise purchase of the country’s favorite premium…

