 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stanley Black & Decker To Acquire Remaining 80% Stake In MTD Holdings For $1.6B
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 9:36am   Comments
Share:
Stanley Black & Decker To Acquire Remaining 80% Stake In MTD Holdings For $1.6B
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to acquire the remaining 80% ownership stake in MTD Holdings Inc., a privately held global manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, including Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt, for $1.6 billion in cash. The company had acquired a 20% stake in MTD in 2019.
  • MTD recorded over $2.5 billion in revenues in the last twelve months.
  • Stanley Black & Decker expects the transaction to result in cumulative annual cost synergies of ~$100 million by 2025, assumes 2022 revenue of ~$2.6 billion, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA over $230 million.  
  • The acquisition is expected to be ~$0.50 accretive to adjusted EPS in 2022, increasing to over $1.00 by 2025.
  • The total purchase price represents an adjusted LTM EBITDA multiple of ~8x.
  • Stanley Black & Decker plans to close the acquisition in 2021 and fund it with a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from debt incurrence.
  • It held cash and cash equivalents of $440.4 million as of July 3, 3021.
  • Price Action: SWK shares traded lower by 1.30% at $197.88 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SWK)

Borderlands: More Investment, Manufacturing Jobs For Mexico
Recap: Stanley Black & Decker Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Stanley Black & Decker Becomes Official Tools And Storage Partner Of McLaren Formula 1 Team
Stanley Black & Decker CFO Explores Battery, Chip Maker Partnerships To Ease Post Pandemic Supply Chain Pressure: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com