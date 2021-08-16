 Skip to main content

Vislink Acquires Mobile Streaming Provider Mobile Viewpoint For $18.3M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
  • Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISLhas acquired Mobile Viewpoint for $18.3 million (€15.5 million). Triple IT Corporate B.V. subsidiary Mobile Viewpoint is a mobile live streaming solutions provider.
  • The purchase price includes a €14.8 million stock purchase agreement and €0.7 million in intercompany debt. 
  • The acquisition will offer solutions that combine with Vislink's existing solution set to realize its Connected Edge video transport concept of utilizing ubiquitous IP networks and cloud-scale compute across 5G, WiFi6, Mesh, and COFDM-enabled networks.
  • Vislink held $60 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
  • Price Action: VISL shares traded higher by 2.55% at $2.05 on the last check Monday.

