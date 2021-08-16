 Skip to main content

Why Paysafe's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) is trading lower Monday after the company reaffirmed third-quarter revenue guidance below estimates and announced the acquisition of SafetyPay for $441 million.

Paysafe reported second-quarter revenue of $384.3 million, which beat the estimate of $377.98 million. The company reaffirmed that it expects third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $360 million to $375 million versus the estimate of $389.09 million.

"In total, we remain confident in our 2021 outlook and the years ahead as we continue to see the combination of our eCommerce gateway, digital wallets, online banking, and eCash solutions as a true differentiator in the market," said Philip McHugh, CEO of Paysafe.

Paysafe also announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire SafetyPay for $441 million in an all-cash transaction.

SafetyPay is a payments platform, operating primarily in Latin America, that enables e-commerce transactions. 

Price Action: Paysafe is trading at the lowest levels since it began trading on March 31. 

At last check Monday, the stock was down 13% at $8.87.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

