 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BHP Explores Sale Of $15B Petroleum Business

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 2:30am   Comments
Share:
BHP Explores Sale Of $15B Petroleum Business

The world’s biggest mining company BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) is considering the sale of its petroleum business as part of a strategic review.

What Happened: The Australian mining company said it is in talks with Perth-based oil and natural gas company Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTC: WOPEY) over a potential deal to combine its petroleum unit with Woodside.  

BHP said it is evaluating a number of options for the unit as part of a strategic review but did not give further details. 

“One option is a potential merger of the Petroleum business with Woodside Petroleum Ltd (Woodside) and a distribution of Woodside shares to BHP shareholders,” BHP said in a statement, adding that no agreement has been reached.

See Also: Analyzing BHP Group's Unusual Options Activity

Why It Matters: BHP's petroleum business is valued at least above $15 billion, as per analyst estimates reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The sale of the petroleum unit will help BHP reduce its exposure to fossil fuels amid growing pressure from governments for resources companies to cut emissions and focus on mined commodities. 

Price Action: BHP shares closed 1.36% higher at $77.82 on Friday and Woodside Petroleum shares closed 0.5% higher at $16.24.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHP)

Supply Chain Gaps Exposed by COVID-19 Spur Search for Local Mines and More Agile Planning
Unusual Options Activity Insight: BHP Group
Analyzing BHP Group's Unusual Options Activity
'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Infrastructure Picks
The Debate - Are EVs Truly Green?
Unusual Options Activity Insight: BHP Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mining Companies oil and gas petroleumM&A News Asset Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com