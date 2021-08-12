 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adidas Sells Reebok To Authentic Brands Group For $2.5B
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2021 5:09pm   Comments
Share:
Adidas Sells Reebok To Authentic Brands Group For $2.5B

Adidas ADR (OTC: ADDYY) has sold its Reebok brand to Authentic Brands Group, a New York City-based brand management company, for approximately $2.5 billion.

What Happened: Authentic Brands Group’s portfolio consists of high-profile companies that fell on difficult times. Its corporate brands include Aeropostale, Barney’s New York, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Izod, Nautica and Van Heusen.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted with carrying Reebok’s legacy forward,” said Jamie Salter, Authentic Brands Group’s founder, chairman and CEO, who added his company was “committed to preserving Reebok’s integrity, innovation, and values — including its presence in bricks and mortar.”

The company also owns the likeness rights to several legendary entertainment and sports figures including Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, Greg Norman and Shaquille O’Neal.

Related Link: Target Aims At Fashionistas With Fall Designer Collection

Why It Happened: The German-headquartered Adidas acquired the Boston-based Reebok in 2006 for $3.8 billion, but the brand struggled financially for years. In February, the company announced it was planning to put the brand up for sale, adding it would report Reebok as a "discontinued operation" beginning in the first quarter of 2021.

“Reebok has been a valued part of Adidas, and we are grateful for the contributions the brand and the team behind it have made to our company,” said Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADDYY)

5 Things You Might Not Know About Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021
NYCE Breaks Crowdfunding Record, Announces Blockchain IPO With tZero
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Authentic Brands Group Jamie Salter Kasper Rorsted ReebokM&A News Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com