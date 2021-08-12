 Skip to main content

EU Regulators Temporarily Pause Illumina, Grail Deal Investigation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
EU Regulators Temporarily Pause Illumina, Grail Deal Investigation
  • The European Commission has temporarily suspended the provisional deadline for its investigation into Illumina Inc's (NASDAQ: ILMN) plans to buy Grail Inc, adding uncertainty to whether regulators will wrap up before the deal expires.
  • As first reported by Reuters, the Commission is waiting on Illumina to fulfill a data request. 
  • The original Commission investigation deadline was November 29. A new deadline will be announced after receiving the required information.
  • Illumina and Grail's merger agreement expires in September, but the companies have an option to extend that deadline to December 20, 2021.
  • Price Action: ILMN shares are up 1.27% at $509.16 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

