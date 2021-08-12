 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toll Brothers Acquires Las Vegas Based StoryBook Homes For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:
Toll Brothers Acquires Las Vegas Based StoryBook Homes For Undisclosed Sum
  • Luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOLhas acquired StoryBook Homes, a privately-held homebuilder based in Las Vegas, Nevada, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Toll Brothers expects the deal to strengthen its position in the Las Vegas market.
  • Founded in 2003 by Wayne Laska and his wife Catherine Laska, StoryBook Homes has built over 1,700 homes in Las Vegas since its inception.
  • StoryBook's founders and employees will remain with the company and continue to operate new home communities under the StoryBook Homes brand.
  • Janet Love, current President of StoryBook Homes, will assume the role of Division President of StoryBook Homes as a division of Toll Brothers.
  • Toll Brothers held $714.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: TOL shares closed higher by 3.86% at $60.54 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TOL)

Why Zillow Stock Is Down 20% In 2021 In The Middle Of A Housing Boom
Cramer Says Forget AMC, Robinhood In This Frothy Market And Buy These Old-School Undervalued Stocks
Chinese Buying Of US Homes Drops 61% To 11-Year Low As Pandemic, Trade War, And A Weakening US Dollar Take Toll
Understanding Toll Brothers's Ex-Dividend Date
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2021
Toll Brothers: Debt Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com