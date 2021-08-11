 Skip to main content

ProPhase Labs Acquires Whole Genome Sequencing Firm For $14.5M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
  • ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) has acquired privately-held Nebula Genomics for approximately $14.6 million in a combination of stock and cash. 
  • Prophase will integrate Nebula's whole genome sequencing services with its clinical diagnostic testing services. 
  • ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc, acted as advisor to ProPhase.
  • Nebula Genomics currently provides consumers access to affordable and secure whole-genome sequencing via its online portal. 
  • Price Action: PRPH shares are down 9.92% at $6.91 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

