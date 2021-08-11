ProPhase Labs Acquires Whole Genome Sequencing Firm For $14.5M
- ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) has acquired privately-held Nebula Genomics for approximately $14.6 million in a combination of stock and cash.
- Prophase will integrate Nebula's whole genome sequencing services with its clinical diagnostic testing services.
- ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc, acted as advisor to ProPhase.
- Nebula Genomics currently provides consumers access to affordable and secure whole-genome sequencing via its online portal.
- Price Action: PRPH shares are down 9.92% at $6.91 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Gene SequencingM&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General