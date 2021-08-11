 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ChargePoint Acquires Electrification Solution Provider ViriCiti For €75M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 9:41am   Comments
Share:
ChargePoint Acquires Electrification Solution Provider ViriCiti For €75M
  • Electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPThas acquired ViriCiti, a provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets, for €75 million in cash.
  • The ViriCiti team, customer accounts, and technology will become part of ChargePoint's operations. ViriCiti has more than 50 employees in the Netherlands and the U.S. 
  • ViriCiti will help integrate information sources to optimize electric fleet operations, including battery management, charging station monitoring, OEM-agnostic telematics, vehicle maintenance, and vehicle operations data.
  • ChargePoint held $609.8 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CHPT traded higher by 0.31% at 26.1 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHPT)

Why Blink Charging And ChargePoint Are Soaring Higher Today
Payrolling In: Employment Report Shows Solid Gains, But Initial Market Reaction Muted
Understanding ChargePoint Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: ChargePoint Hldgs
Understanding ChargePoint Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Travel General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com