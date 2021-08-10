 Skip to main content

Embraer Bags Order From SkyWest For 16 E175 Jets Valued At $798M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 9:25am   Comments
  • Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) has received an order for 16 new E175 jets from SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) for operation in the Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) network. The contract value is $798.4 million, based on the list price.
  • SkyWest already operates 71 E175 jets for Delta. The E175 aircraft will fly exclusively with Delta under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA).
  • The 76-seat aircraft will be delivered in Delta's livery and will have a three-class configuration. Deliveries start in mid-2022.
  • Embraer will include the contract in its Q3 backlog.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 3.74% at $14.96, SKYW traded lower by 0.32% at $40.03, and DAL higher by 0.28% at $39.40 during the premarket session last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Delta AirlinesM&A News Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

