Montrose Environmental Acquires Software Company SensibleIoT For Undisclosed Sum
- Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) has acquired SensibleIoT, LLC, an IoT and software platform that interfaces with multiple air, water, and soil data sources to provide an integrated environmental solution with advanced data analytics capabilities. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- "In combining Montrose's environmental solutions with Sensible's platform, we are able to offer further integrated services and data analytics that will help our clients meet their environmental goals," said Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer of Montrose Environmental Group.
- Montrose Environmental held cash in hand of $10.64 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price Action: MEG shares are closed lower by 0.44% at $50.04 on Monday.
