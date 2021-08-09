ASGN Acquired Healthcare Analytics Firm Enterprise Resource Performance For Undisclosed Sum
- ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) has acquired Enterprise Resource Performance, Inc. (ERPi), a premier healthcare consulting and data analytics firm that delivers federal healthcare transformation services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- ERPi's team of 250 consultants will become part of the Enterprise Solutions business unit within ECS, ASGN's Federal Government Segment.
- ERPi provides IT solutions, data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), and healthcare domain expertise to government entities.
- "The acquisition of ERPi deepens ECS' capabilities across a number of exciting solution areas and provides key contract vehicles that will bolster our current healthcare industry offerings," commented George Wilson, President of ECS.
- ASGN held cash and cash equivalents of $375.4 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ASGN shares closed lower by 1.77% at $102.40 on the last check on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.