3 Sports Betting Stocks That Could Get Bought Out Next

Consolidation in the sports betting industry could be coming with investors digesting the acquisition of Score Media and Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SCR) by Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN).

The highly competitive sports betting market and push to acquire customers and market share could lead to further consolidation after Thursday’s buyout announcement.

Here are three sports betting companies that could be the next acquisition of a larger rival.

Rush Street Interactive: Online gaming and sports betting company Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) went public via SPAC and could find itself an acquisition target by one of the larger operators.

The company’s BetRivers brand has sports betting deals in several states and was the first one allowed to operate online in Illinois, giving it an early lead. BetRivers was one of only four brands that saw market share gains in Michigan recently.

Rush Street Interactive could also be valuable with its strong first skin access to the huge New York online sports betting market. The state has pushed for legalizing sports betting but it could come with a limited number of operators. If the state limits the operators, Rush Street Interactive’s New York access could become incredibly valuable.

Penn acquiring Score Media allows it to manage its own back-end technology similar to Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) switching to SBTech later this year. Rush Street Interactive owns its proprietary technology platform, which could be valuable to a larger operator looking to control its costs and technology.

GAN Limited: Internet gaming SaaS provider Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) could be an acquisition target thanks to its strong technology platform acting as “the thing behind the thing” for sports betting and online gaming operators.

The company reported stronger than expected growth of its B2C business which includes the CoolBet brand. The strength of the second quarter led to updated full year revenue guidance in a range of $125 million to $135 million.

GAN reported first quarter revenue of $27.8 million, up 262% year-over-year thanks to the contribution of the CoolBet brand’s $14.3 million.

The integration of CoolBet is helping GAN land new contracts with partners.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming: Online gaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG) has a market capitalization of under $1 billion and holds access for sports betting and online gaming for several states.

The company offers online gaming in New Jersey and Michigan with more states to come. First quarter revenue of $26.7 million was up 54% year-over-year. The company said at the time it would be live in six states by the end of the year for its iGaming segment.

Golden Nugget Online has market access to 12 states, which could make it valuable to a larger operator. The company’s focus on iGaming could provide valuable to a larger company that has more experience with sports betting and less with the iGaming side of things.

Like Rush Street Interactive, Golden Nugget Online saw market share gains for iGaming recently in Michigan.

